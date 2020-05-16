2020 Maruti Swift facelift launched in Japan, priced from INR 10.88 lakh

The 2020 Maruti Swift facelift (2020 Suzuki Swift facelift) has been launched in Japan. The new small hatchback has a starting price of JPY 15,35,600 or INR 10.88 lakh (INR 10,88,397.14) in the company’s home market.

The new Swift facelift features a refreshed exterior design. Suzuki has equipped it with a newly designed front grille. Like in the old model, there are two different front grille designs, and both are new. Similarly, there are two bumper designs, but both are the same as those of the old model. As in the old model, there are two alloy wheel options, with the sportier one featuring a two-tone finish.

Suzuki offers the 2020 Swift facelift in two new dual-tone colour options: Flame Orange Pearl metallic with Black roof and Rush Yellow metallic with Silver roof. On the inside, there’s an upgraded 4.2-inch colour MID that, unlike in the old car, displays the speed as well. Also new is a 360-degree around-view monitor for easier parking.

The carried-over K12C 1.2-litre N/A four-cylinder petrol engine (91 PS/118 Nm) is standard in the 2020 Suzuki Swift. Like in the old model, there are mild-hybrid and full-hybrid (strong-hybrid) options. In the mild-hybrid variant, there’s the WA05A electric motor (3.1 PS/50 Nm) to assist the engine, while in the full-hybrid variant, there’s the more capable PB05A electric motor (13.6 PS/30 Nm) for the same purpose. Both have a Lithium-ion battery but the latter’s is slightly bigger.

The petrol and petrol-electric mild-hybrid configurations can be had with a 5-speed MT or a CVT. On choosing CVT, there’s an option for a 4WD system as well. The petrol-electric full-hybrid configuration comes with a 5-speed AMT only, and it cannot be had with a 4WD system.

In India, the 2020 Maruti Swift could be launched in the Q4 2020 or Q1 2021. Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Maruti Suzuki updates and the latest four-wheeler news.