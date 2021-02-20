India Launch Of Maruti Suzuki Jimny Still Unconfirmed

The Maruti Suzuki Jimny is a much awaited product here in India, but it's launch still remains uncertain in our country. The Suzuki Jimny was first showcased in India at the 2020 Auto Expo, and ever since, there have been numerous speculations about it's launch. The Jimny has also been spied testing on our roads on several occasions and Maruti Suzuki even manufactures the SUV here in India for export markets. However, its launch in the domestic market is still doubtful to say the least.

Although the Jimny is manufactured in India and exported overseas, Maruti Suzuki has always been non-committal about launching it in the domestic market. Only recently, in an investor call, Shashank Shrivastava, Executive director for Marketing and Sales at Maruti Suzuki, has finally confirmed that the Jimny is being evaluated for an India launch. He said,

"We are currently evaluating the feasibility of it being launched in the domestic market. As you may recall, we had shown this Jimny at the Auto Expo in February 2020, and we got some really nice response. And we are currently studying the various aspects of the marketing as to when, if at all, we can launch that vehicle in India."

Just like its predecessor, the fifth-gen Jimny could be reviving the Gypsy nameplate in India, when launched. For an India launch, the carmaker would need additional volumes, and thanks to the fact that the Jimny is already made in India for exports, it could finally be on track for a market launch in India. In fact, Maruti's plant in Gurugram is the only hub aside from Japan where the Jimny is manufactured. The one that's manufactured for exports is obviously the three door model. The India-spec Jimny will reportedly be a five-door model.

A five-door model will be positioned as a practical offering, suitable even for a family buyer. As for its underpinnings, the Jimny 5-door will not be any different from the 3-door version. That means it will be underpinned by a ladder frame chassis and employ four-wheel drive with a low-range transfer case. It will be powered by the same 105hp 1.5L K15B petrol engine that you find in a lot of other Maruti Suzuki cars like the Vitara Brezza and the Ciaz. If Maruti launches the Jimny at all in India, it will likely be by early-2022 and is expected to be priced from around INR 10 lakh, ex-showroom. It will be retailed through Maruti's Nexa chain of outlets.

