Maruti Suzuki Invests INR 20M in Mobility Startup

Maruti Suzuki India has made a strategic investment of nearly INR 20 million in Ravity Software Solutions Private Limited through the Maruti Suzuki Innovation Fund, acquiring an equity stake of over 7.84% in the Bengaluru-based startup. This marks the automaker’s third startup investment under its innovation programme, following earlier funding rounds for Amlgo Labs in March 2024 and Sociograph Solutions in June 2022.

Ravity Software operates an AI-driven connected mobility intelligence platform designed for automotive OEMs and fleet operators. Its system analyses vehicle data to support engineering development, improve product quality and enhance operational efficiency. Founded in 2022, the company provides deep data insights that help automotive businesses make faster and more informed decisions across product and service lifecycles.

With this latest investment, Maruti Suzuki continues strengthening its focus on digital transformation, advanced analytics and connected mobility – areas increasingly critical to modern automotive growth and customer experience.