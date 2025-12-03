Maruti Suzuki eVITARA Secures 5-Star Bharat NCAP Rating

Maruti Suzuki has added another milestone to its safety-first approach, with the eVITARA earning a full 5-star Bharat NCAP rating. Presented by Shri Nitin Gadkari, this recognition strengthens the brand’s growing portfolio of 5-star-rated models, which already includes the All-New Dzire, Victoris and Invicto.

India’s first global EV, the eVITARA is built on Suzuki’s new HEARTECT-e platform, engineered exclusively for electric vehicles. The structure offers enhanced rigidity, high-voltage safety and strong crash protection. Its battery system has been tested in extreme conditions—from 60°C desert heat to -30°C snow, ensuring stable performance across global climates. Maruti Suzuki offers the EV with 49 kWh and 61 kWh battery options, delivering strong performance, impressive range and world-class comfort.

The eVITARA’s body structure uses over 60% high-tensile and ultra-high-tensile steel, along with an energy-absorbing battery pack mount for added protection. Safety tech is extensive, featuring systems such as Automatic Emergency Braking, Forward Collision Warning, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure Prevention, Adaptive Cruise Control with stop-and-go, Adaptive High Beam and Blind Spot Monitoring.

It also packs a wide range of driver and passenger protection equipment: