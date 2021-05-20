New Suzuki Jimny LWB Seen in Fresh Spy Images

Maruti Suzuki showcased the Jimny Sierra at the Auto Expo 2020 last year. The automaker is now testing the long-wheelbase version of the Jimny, which is a model that will spawn the 5-door version slated to go on sale in our market. It has been snapped several times already and the latest set of spy images of this XL-size Suzuki Jimny have revealed some new details of the SUV.

The latest set of spy images show that the overall design of the Suzuki Jimny LWB stays the same as the 5-door model. The India-spec model could, however, come with a different grille to help one easily differentiate between the 3-door and 5-door models. The bigger Jimny will have a 300 mm longer wheelbase than the donor. This will help the designers accommodate the rear doors for the India-spec version. However, this will also lead to a weight gain of 100 kg. The five-door Jimny will measure 3,850 mm in length as compared to the 3,550 mm of the regular model.

In the Japanese market, the Suzuki Jimny is offered with a 668cc, three-pot petrol engine which develops power and torque outputs of 64bhp and 94Nm. The off-roader also gets a bigger 1.5-litre NA petrol engine that produces power and torque outputs of 101bhp and 130Nm, respectively. It must be noted here that this is the same motor that also does duties in Maruti XL6, Ertiga, Ciaz and S-Cross. However, according to rumours, the new Jimny LWB will get propelled by a more powerful 1.4-litre turbocharged gasoline mill that shreds out 127bhp and 235Nm. This is the same power plant that does duties in Swift Sport. The carmaker has plans to offer this engine because the Suzuki Jimny LWB will be bigger and heavier than the regular model. The automaker will offer the new SUV with a 4X4 drivetrain, but the entry-level variants are likely to be sold in a front-wheel-drive configuration only.

Maruti Suzuki Indi Ltd is planning to introduce the 5-door Jimny by next year. The spy images of the Jimny LWB give us a better idea of what the India-spec model could look like. In our market, the Maruti Jimny will come loaded with all the bells and whistles that one expects from a modern car, including cruise control, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment unit with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, automatic climate control, electrically adjustable wing mirrors, steering mounted controls and much more. It is expected to rival against the likes of the upcoming 5-door Mahindra Thar.

