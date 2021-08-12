Wait for Mahindra XUV700 or Buy 2021 Tata Safari Now?

The Mahindra XUV700 has to be one of the highly awaited launches of the year. It would not be incorrect to say that many people must be waiting for the new SUV to arrive in the Indian market. And they might have taken a sigh of relief when Mahindra had confirmed that it will launch the new XUV700 on 14 Aug. However, should you actually wait for it or just go and buy the 2021 Tata Safari now?

Thanks to several spy shots, leaked images, and official teasers, a lot of information about the Mahindra XUV700 has come into the limelight. The upcoming SUV will come equipped with several interesting features such as smart door handles, auto booster headlamps, largest-in-segment sunroof, smart filter technology and more.

Also Read: Mahindra XUV700 vs Tata Safari 2021 - Which SUV Looks Better?

Based on a few leaked images, the exterior styling of the Mahindra XUV700 had received mixed opinions from the audience. However, we are yet to see the new SUV in person and chances are that the vehicle would look fantastic in the flesh.

Mahindra has also paid a lot of attention to the safety aspect of the new XUV700. The SUV will have a Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistant system that will include features such as Driver Drowsiness Detection. As for the interior, there will be a dual-tone theme, dual screens for the infotainment system and instrument cluster. Mahindra will also offer AI-based voice recognition capabilities.

Also Read: Mahindra XUV700 Colour Options Digitally Imagined - Blue, Black, Silver

In terms of performance, the new Mahindra XUV700 would be made available in a 2.0L turbo-diesel engine producing 185 HP and a 2.0L turbo-petrol motor pumping out 200 PS. The transmission options would include a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed torque converter.

So, considering all the factors, we think it would be better to wait for the Mahindra XUV700. With only a couple of days remaining, it would be wise to check out the new SUV in person, go through its features, variants, pricing, and availability. And then decided whether you want to get the new XUV700 or pick up one of its primary rivals, the 2021 Tata Safari.