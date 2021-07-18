Mahindra XUV700 Safety Feature will Detect Driver’s Drowsiness

The upcoming Mahindra XUV700 will be equipped with several segment-first features that should make the homegrown carmaker’s new SUV an interesting option for the customers. Mahindra had already teased some of such features including the Auto Booster headlamps, personalised safety alerts, and smart door handles. Now, the company has released a new teaser video that shows another interesting safety feature of the all-new Mahindra XUV700.

The new Mahindra XUV700 will be capable of detecting driver’s drowsiness thanks to its advanced safety feature called Driver Drowsiness Detection. The teaser video tells us that the upcoming SUV will be able to ‘notice’ when the driver starts to nod off and ‘nudges’ them awake.

Mahindra has not gone into any more details about the working of the XUV700’s Driver Drowsiness Detection. We believe that the system will monitor the driver’s face for any signs of fatigue and/or drowsiness. If it detects any such signs, it will alert the driver, perhaps, by vibrating the steering wheel and/or some sounds. It would be interesting to see what more this system could do. To know more about it, we will have to wait until the XUV700’s launch.

Speaking of launch, Mahindra continues to remain tight-lipped about when it will finally introduce the new XUV700 in the Indian market. The company continues to perform road tests of the upcoming SUV as several spy shots of the same have surfaced even recently. However, if the speculations are to be believed, Mahindra is expected to launch the XUV700 in October.

The new Mahindra XUV700 has become one of the highly awaited cars of the year. It will be loaded with a plethora of features, even segment-first features, that would make this SUV a very capable contender in its respective segment. When launched, it will lock horns with the Tata Safari, Hyundai Alcazar, MG Hector Plus and the likes.