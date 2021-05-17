Kia Seltos Vs Mahindra XUV300 Tug Of War, Who Wins? - VIDEO

The Kia Seltos has been one of the best-selling compact SUVs currently and has helped the automaker quickly establish a strong foothold in the Indian market. It has sold over lakh units within two years of being launched. Meanwhile, the Mahindra XUV300 is an uncommon but well-sorted option in the sub-compact SUV segment. It has the highest combined safety ratings from Global NCAP crash tests for a vehicle from an Indian manufacturer - The XUV300 has scored the maximum possible 5-stars in adult safety and 4 stars in child safety protection. Even though both SUVs compete in two different segments, both offer a 1.5-litre diesel engine with similar power figures. To see who wins in a classic tug of war match, check out the video below-

Also Read- Maruti Ciaz Vs Kia Seltos Drag Race, Who Wins? - VIDEO

The video of this tug of war between the Kia Seltos and Mahindra XUV300 has been uploaded by Arun Panwar on YouTube. The first round begins and the Mahindra easily pulls the Kia, the latter spinning its wheels in search of traction. During the second and third rounds, the rope kept on breaking. After fixing the issues, the fourth round concluded in a draw as both SUVs couldn’t find any traction to pull the other one.

For the fifth round, the SUVs compete on the tarmac for better grip. However, the rope broke again and was replaced with a metal chain. The XUV300 won this round as it dragged the Seltos first. The sixth round sees the Seltos winning as the XUV300 wasn’t able to find enough traction. For the seventh and final round, the drivers were changed. The Mahindra SUV won it by dragging the Kia first and emerged as the overall winner.

Coming to the SUVs, prices for the Kia Seltos range from INR 9.95 lakh for the base HTE G trim and go up to INR 17.65 lakh (ex-showroom) for the fully-loaded GTX+ variant. It is available with 3 engine choices of two petrol and one diesel motor. The 1.5-litre 4-cylinder petrol mill produces 115 PS and 144 Nm of peak power and torque figures and can be paired with a manual or IVT. The 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine, on the other hand, makes 140 PS and 242 Nm and can be ordered with either a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed DCT. The 1.5-litre turbo-diesel churns out power and torque figures 115 PS and 250 Nm, respectively, and you have the option of either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed auto transmission.

Also Read- Kia Seltos Diesel - Automatic vs Manual Drag Race

The Mahindra XUV300 is priced between INR 7.95 and INR 13.09 Lakh (ex-showroom). There are two powertrain choices on offer. The first one is a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol which makes 110 PS of peak power and best-in-class torque figures of 200 Nm. The oil-burner is a 1.5-litre turbocharged diesel that churns out max power and torque figures 120 PS and 300 Nm, respectively. Transmission options are a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed manual.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Kia updates and other four-wheeler news.