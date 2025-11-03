Mahindra XEV 9S 7-Seater Electric SUV World Premiere on Nov 27

Mahindra has revealed the name of its upcoming all-electric flagship SUV — the XEV 9S, a bold, purpose-built 7-seater designed on the brand’s advanced INGLO platform. This model represents a major step in Mahindra’s electric evolution, blending presence, power, and practicality in a truly “born electric” form.

Unlike re-engineered ICE conversions, the XEV 9S is built from the ground up as an EV. Its skateboard-style INGLO architecture offers a flat floor for enhanced cabin space and flexibility, including sliding second-row seats for adaptable comfort. The design also contributes to a low centre of gravity, improving ride stability and overall handling — ideal for families seeking comfort without compromise.

Mahindra says the XEV 9S is made for those who “live large,” offering generous space for passengers and gear while delivering pure electric performance. It embodies Mahindra’s vision of electrifying adventure and family mobility in one bold package.

The global debut of the Mahindra XEV 9S is set for November 27, 2025, at the brand’s ‘Scream Electric’ event in Bengaluru — a celebration of one year of Mahindra’s all-electric journey and its expanding INGLO lineup.

With the XEV 9S, Mahindra is sending a clear message: when it comes to going electric, bigger truly is better.