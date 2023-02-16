Mahindra Treo & Zor Electric 3-Wheelers to be Available in Sri Lanka

Mahindra Treo and Zor electric 3-wheelers will now be available in Sri Lanka. The Last Mile Mobility (LMM) division of Mahindra and Mahindra Limited, has signed a Distribution Agreement with SLA Mobility (SLAML) for electric 3-wheelers in our neighbouring country.

The agreement was signed on January 18, 2023, and will involve distribution, and service support. LMM will export the highly lauded electric Treo range and the Zor Grand. These vehicles, based on the Sri Lankan government’s approval, will be imported into Sri Lanka. LMM is also exploring localisation or CKD operations in Sri Lanka. SLA Mobility is a part of the Sino Lanka Group and is focussed on introducing EVs to Sri Lanka.

LMM currently exports its products to Nepal and the UK. There are also ongoing talks with few other countries for exports, which will be announced in due course.