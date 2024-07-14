Preventing Bus Accidents with MAN SafeStop Assist

MAN SafeStop Assist is a cutting-edge technology designed to prevent serious bus accidents caused by driver incapacitation. This intelligent system automatically brings the vehicle to a safe stop in emergencies, relying on the seamless integration of multiple advanced assistance systems.

In scenarios where a driver might pass out or lose control, MAN SafeStop Assist steps in. According to Barbaros Oktay, Head of Bus at MAN Truck & Bus, such incidents can lead to devastating consequences, including buses veering off the road or colliding with other vehicles.

The system continuously monitors driving activity through an active lane guard system and adaptive cruise control (ACC Stop & Go). Sensors and a front camera track lane position, distance, and speed of objects ahead. If the driver becomes unresponsive, the system triggers a three-stage warning and braking sequence.

Initially, visual and haptic alerts prompt the driver to take control. If ignored, an acoustic warning follows, accompanied by partial braking. In the absence of any response, the system performs an emergency stop, bringing the bus to a safe halt in its lane.

Upon stopping, the hazard lights activate to alert other road users. MAN SafeStop Assist then shifts the transmission to neutral, engages the parking brake, unlocks the doors, and turns on interior lights to facilitate assistance.

MAN SafeStop Assist is a significant leap forward in bus safety, aiming to mitigate the risks associated with driver incapacitation.