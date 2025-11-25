Mahindra to Set Up 250 Ultrafast EV Charging Stations by 2027

Mahindra has announced a major push toward strengthening India’s EV infrastructure with plans to install 250 ultrafast electric vehicle charging stations offering over 1,000 individual charging points by 2027. The project is part of the company’s Charge_IN network, aimed at supporting India’s growing EV ecosystem and encouraging wider adoption of electric mobility in line with government priorities.

Mahindra has already commissioned its first two Charge_IN hubs—one in Hoskote on the Bengaluru–Chennai NH75 highway and another in Murthal on NH44 near Delhi. Each site houses two 180 kW chargers capable of charging four EVs at once, signalling the company’s intention to establish a robust high-speed charging backbone across the country.

All Charge_IN stations will feature 180 kW dual-gun chargers, designed for quick turnaround times and reliable long-distance usability. For Mahindra’s upcoming eSUV lineup—including the XEV 9e, BE 6 and XEV 9S—the network will enable charging from 20% to 80% in approximately 20 minutes, making highway travel faster and stress-free.

The charging locations will be placed strategically along major national corridors and co-located with amenities like restaurants and cafés. This allows EV users to take a break while their vehicle charges, turning stops into convenient travel halts rather than delays.

Mahindra owners will be able to locate, charge and pay through the Me4U app, which already provides access to nearly 34,000 public charging points from various operators. Importantly, Charge_IN facilities will also be open to EVs from other brands through the dedicated Charge_IN app and other aggregator platforms.