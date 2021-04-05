Mahindra Thar Rangoli Creates Record, Dedicated To Anand Mahindra

In a rather interesting development, it has come to light that one Punith G. R. of Mandya, Karnataka, has set a world record by creating a giant size rangoli of the Mahindra Thar. This piece of work, which measures 20 feet x 18 feet, is the world's largest rangoli of a vehicle and is dedicated to Anand Mahindra, Chairman, Mahindra Group. Punith now wishes to present the India book of record certificate to the much-revered company executive.

While more details of Punith's work aren't available at the moment, what's for sure here is that the artist has been pretty successful with his graphic interpretation of the iconic SUV. In its second generation now, the Thar has been a stellar success. The same can be gauged from its huge waiting period, which, for certain variants, extends up to a year!

The second generation Mahindra Thar has been on sale in as many as 4 powertrain options, two trims and six colour options. The engine options for the stylish SUV include a 2.0-litre mStallion TGDI petrol unit that outputs 150 bhp of maximum power and 300Nm of peak torque (320Nm with the automatic gearbox), and a 2.2-litre mHawk oil-burner that produces 130 bhp of maximum power and 300 Nm of peak torque. Transmission options include a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic unit. All the variants come equipped with four-wheel drive and a low-range transfer case

Compared to the first-generation model, the latest Thar is not only more capable but also more comfortable. It comes with many more creature comforts and even offers multiple roof options to help you choose as per your exact requirements. Currently, this iconic SUV retails in a price bracket of INR 12.10-14.15 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). While there's no direct rival at the moment, this rugged SUV will soon face heat from the BS6 Force Gurkha and the India-spec Suzuki Jimny.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Mahindra updates and other four-wheeler news.