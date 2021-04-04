New Mahindra Thar Wears 24-inch Rims, Looks Dolled-up

To say the second-generation Thar has been a success for Mahindra will be an understatement. Launching last year after a decade since the first-generation model was launched, demand for the 4x4 has far outstripped supply. Within a couple of months of launching, Mahindra had to increase production by 50% to reduce delivery periods and also had to stop taking bookings for a while to create an even longer waiting period. Even then, current delivery periods for the 2020 Thar stretch to 2022. The new Thar is an all-new model and carries only the name of its beloved predecessor. The SUV brings in much-needed creature comforts, features, and on-road refinement that makes it a genuine daily driver. The new Thar also has quickly found a widespread and extensive aftermarket, with accessories fairly easily available. Today we came across this 2020 Thar which has been fitted with a set of 24-inch alloys.

Everybody was waiting with bated breath for the second-generation Mahindra Thar, but nobody expected it to be in such high demand since it launched last summer. Mahindra has had to increase production by 50% but is still are unable to meet the demands, resulting in a waiting period which currently stretches to next year. The second-generation Thar is an all-new model, and barring the name it carries over nothing from its beloved predecessor. The first-generation Thar has become a legend among the Indian off-roading community, and the new model aims to be just as good at going off-road but also add features and a balanced on-road performance that the old one could only dream of. The Thar also has a thriving aftermarket modifying community in India, and today we came across one such example.

The images of this modified Mahindra Thar has been uploaded by monga_tyres over on Instagram. The 4x4 comes with 16-inch wheels as standard from the factory, which this owner has binned for a set of 24-inch diamond-cut multi-spoke alloys. The wheels get a dual-tone silver and black finish and are wrapped in low profile rubber. Even though it is just a simple switch of alloys, the marked increase in size from the stock wheels give this Thar a considerable increase in ground clearance. But the downside of these alloys is that since they are wearing low-profile street tyres, actual off-road capabilities may be diminished as they will struggle for grip. Overall it’s a bold modification and certainly gives this Thar an even more imposing street presence. If you are interested in these wheels for your Thar, you can contact Monga Tyres on their social media handles.

Also Read - Here Is Why 22-inchers on New Mahindra Thar Are a BAD IDEA

Prices for the new Mahindra Thar range between Rs 12.10 lakh – Rs 14.15 lakh, ex-showroom. Mahindra has hiked prices and also discontinued the launch base variants as no one was buying them. The new Thar comes with 2 engine options, a 2.2-litre turbo-diesel, and a 2-litre turbo-petrol. The oil-burner makes 130 PS/320 Nm of peak figures while the petrol makes 150 PS/320 Nm of max figures. Transmission options for both the powertrains are a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic with a low range box. You also get a transfer case and a mechanically locking centre differential for serious off-roading.