Mahindra Thar Tastefully Modified For Wrangler-Like Look By Azad 4x4

The Mahindra Thar has always been a great canvas for modifications and personalization. In fact, that has almost been the very essence of the Thar for the longest time. We recently visited Azad 4x4, a custom modification shop based out of Delhi, who specialize in customization and modification of adventure and lifestyle vehicles. The company has built a demo of the new-gen Mahindra Thar, showing off all the modifications they have to offer on the new SUV. Let's take a closer look at what's in store.

The company say that they began working on modifications for the new Thar even before it officially debut in the market. Unlike the previous-gen model, the new Thar already comes very well done from the factory itself. Still, there are some modifications that the market demands and Azad 4x4 have rightly delivered on that front. One of the most popular modifications on the Thar is to make it look like a Jeep Wrangler and this demo vehicle has been built up almost to the same spec.

Starting with the face, this modified Mahindra Thar gets a Jeep-like seven-slatted vertical grille that looks very similar to that of the Wrangler. It even features the bulges around the headlamps, just like the Wrangler. Speaking of which, the main headlamps are full-LED units with LED DRL rings. The stock bumper has been swapped for an off-road spec steel bumper where you can additionally mount an optional electric winch. The bumper also gets a steel skid plate at the bottom, a couple of auxiliary lamps and tow hooks mounted on it. There's an LED light bar fitted on the hood for added illumination on off-road trails. The bumper again looks very similar to that of the Wrangler.

In profile, an important addition to this modified Thar are electric steps on either side which operate automatically with the opening and closing of the door. There's a snorkel over the front fender that acts as an air intake and also improves water wading capabilities of the Thar. One of the biggest modifications on this Thar is its new hardtop roof. Azad 4x4 has swapped the stock hardtop for a new steel hardtop. The company say its a more robust unit and has improved sound insulation and damping. There's also a roof rack mounted on the top. The are, however, no major changes to the rear of the SUV.

On the inside, this Mahindra Thar comes with new seats wrapped in faux leather upholstery. It also gets arm rests for the front and rear row, new mats, new cup-holders and a mobile phone tray. There's also added padding around the center console for more comfort for your knees. Apart from this Wrangler-like kit, the company has several more exterior and interior kits for the new Thar.

As for cost of these modifications, the bumper costs INR 25,000. Meanwhile prices for different iterations of the grille range between INR 7,000-13,000. The seats on the interior with faux leather upholstery cost about INR 25,000. The company claims that fast moving parts such as the grille and bumper can be fitted in a matter of 3-4 hours while the roof takes about 3-4 days for installation and testing. There are no mechanical modifications on this Thar. So if you are looking for tasteful modifications on your Mahindra Thar, you know where to head to.

