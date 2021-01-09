Mahindra Thar Prices Set To Increase By 1.9%; First Price Hike Since Launch

In December 2020, we reported to you that Mahindra has announced a price hike across its entire portfolio effective from January 2021. While the carmaker still hasn't revealed the updated prices, they have now announced that the prices of the Mahindra Thar will go up by 1.9%. The updated prices will also be applicable on all the bookings that were made between December 01, 2020 and January 08, 2021. Customers who booked the Thar in the launch month of November 2020 will however be paying the launch prices.

Mahindra have also said that customers who are booking the Thar from January 8, 2021 onwards will need to pay the final price applicable during the time of delivery. While this may be the first price hike of the Thar, the above statement hints at the possibility of a second price hike for the SUV in the pipeline. The Thar currently commands a waiting period of around 9 months.

Also Read : Mahindra Bursts Myths About Cost Of Ownership - Cheaper Than You Think

Going further, waiting period on the Thar is expected to come down gradually. Mahindra have ramped up production of the all new Thar from January onwards. Previously, the company was manufacturing 2,000 units of the Thar per month. That figure is set to go up to 3,000 units per month from January. It should help reduce the waiting period by a couple of months, although not significantly. The Thar was recently crash tested by the Global NCAP and it even bagged a pretty respectable 4-star safety rating, thus securing its place in the heart of few more customers.

Mahindra offers two engine options under the hood of the Thar - a 2.0-litre mStallion TGDI petrol engine that makes 150 bhp and 300Nm of torque (320Nm with the automatic gearbox) and a 2.2 litre mHawk diesel unit that makes 130 bhp and 300 Nm of peak torque. Transmission options include either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox for both the engines. Four-wheel drive along with a low-range transfer case is standard for all the variants.

The 2020 Mahindra Thar was launched across two trim lines - LX and AX. While the AX was aimed to cater the off-road enthusiasts, the LX has more road-going creature comforts. While Mahindra offered the Thar in four variants initially, they later axed the AX variant with 6-seater configuration to meet the safety standards. The AX variants were also not much in demand. Although the Thar does not have a direct rival currently, it will soon see competition from the BS6 Force Gurkha and India-bound Maruti Suzuki Jimny.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Mahindra updates and other four-wheeler news.