Honda To Integrate EV and ICE Ops in Major 2026 Overhaul

Honda has announced a sweeping restructuring of its automobile and motorcycle operations, effective 1 April 2026, aimed at sharpening its response to a rapidly evolving global automotive landscape. The move will see the company consolidate research and development functions while integrating its electrification and internal combustion engine (ICE) businesses under a more unified structure.

As part of the overhaul, R&D responsibilities currently handled by Honda’s Automobile Development Operations and Software-Defined Vehicle (SDV) Business Development Unit will be transferred to Honda R&D Co., Ltd. This effectively reverses a 2020 strategy that separated production model development from future technology research. The new framework will instead align technology planning, development and product launch within a single integrated structure.

Honda’s Automobile Operations division will also be reorganised. The existing Automobile Business Strategy Unit and Sales Unit will be reshaped into new Business Strategy and Regional Business Units. Meanwhile, the SDV Business Development Unit will be dissolved, with its functions absorbed into the new Business Strategy Unit.

The restructuring extends to Honda’s Motorcycle and Power Products Operations as well. Functions currently split between EV and ICE divisions — including sales, product planning and business strategy — will be merged to enable more efficient resource allocation while continuing progress toward carbon neutrality goals.

Honda says the transformation is designed to accelerate its shift toward electrification and intelligent technologies, positioning the company as a more agile and future-ready mobility brand in an era defined by rapid technological change.