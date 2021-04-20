This Modified Mahindra Thar Is A Jeep Wrangler Lookalike

The second-generation Mahindra Thar has been one of the most successful vehicle launches in India in recent memory. Within a couple of months of being launched, Mahindra had to increase production by 50% to meet up the unexpected demands. Even then, the Thar currently has a waiting period that stretches into 2022, and Mahindra had to stop taking new bookings for a while to stop making the waitlist even longer. The 2020 Thar is an all-new model that is based on a completely different platform and gets new powertrain options. Unlike its beloved predecessor which was a hardcore off-roader, the new one comes with modern creature comforts and features that make it a genuine daily driver, without compromising on its off-road capabilities. The new Thar also has a wide range of aftermarket accessories available already, and today we came across this example that looks like a baby Jeep Wrangler

As you can see in the pictures, this 2021 Mahindra Thar has been extensively modified. The first thing you will notice is the new camo wrap job the SUV gets. The front-end gets new LED headlights, a classic Jeep-style 7 slat grille, and a new smaller metal bumper with a bigger sump guard. The bumper also gets two heavy-duty tow hooks to make it easy to be winched if anything goes wrong. Though the alloys remain stock, the dual-purpose tyres have been replaced for more off-road biased ones. Overall, this modification is quite tastefully done, and considering that the Thar is already inspired by the Jeep Wrangler, these changes to this Thar make it very easy to be mistaken for one.

Prices for the new Mahindra Thar range between Rs 12.10 lakh – Rs 14.15 lakh, ex-showroom. The new Thar comes with 2 engine options, a 2.2-litre turbo-diesel, and a 2-litre turbo-petrol. The oil-burner makes 130 PS/320 Nm of peak figures while the petrol makes 150 PS/320 Nm of max figures. Transmission options for both the powertrains are a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic with a low range box. You also get a transfer case and a mechanically locking centre differential for proper off-roading.

Words by - Chandrutpal Kashyap