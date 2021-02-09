The Mahindra Thar has always been a very popular vehicle with modifications and aftermarket parts. In fact, that has almost been the very essence of the Thar for the longest time. With the new generation of the Thar, we will say that Mahindra has almost eliminated the necessity for any modifications, as it comes so good from the factory itself. The previous-gen Thar was quite utilitarian in design and features and certain modifications really helped the SUV.

With the new-gen model, although Mahindra has resolved most issues, the Thar is still a great canvas for modification. Although the vehicle is still relatively new, plenty of body kits and aftermarket parts for the new Thar are already available in the market. In fact, buyers have been getting on with their modification jobs right after delivery. Here we have an example of a very tastefully modified Mahindra Thar, certainly one of the best we have come across recently.

Owned by Sahibnoor Singh, this Mahindra Thar gets a full-body wrap in purple color with a matte finish. That's a very unique color on the Thar and it contrasts very beautifully with the black roof and body cladding all around. The other most distinct change on this Thar is its grille. The standard grille has been swapped for a new seven-slatted vertical grille that looks identical to the one on the Jeep Wrangler. It even features the bulges around the headlamps, just like the Wrangler.

Mimicking the style of the Wrangler, this modified Mahindra Thar also gets new circular LED DRL rings inside the headlamp cluster. When seeing this modified Thar head on, you could really mistake it for the Jeep Wrangler. Elsewhere, this Thar also comes with additional cladding on the front bumper and it rides on a set of Inforged IFG39 18-inch alloy wheels wrapped in dual-purpose tires.

The new Mahindra Thar is available with three roof options - fixed hard top, convertible soft top and fixed soft top - this obviously being the fixed hard top variant. Under the hood, the new Thar is available with two engine options - a 150hp/300Nm 2.0L turbo-petrol engine and a 130hp/300Nm 2.2L diesel engine. Both engines can be had with either a 6-speed manual or 6-speed automatic gearbox. Four-wheel drive along with a low-range transfer case is standard for all the variants.

