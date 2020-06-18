Mahindra Mojo BS6 to be launched this month - Report

For those of you who have been waiting for the Mahindra Mojo BS6, here’s some good news. Mahindra has confirmed that it will launch the more environment-friendly Mojo this month.

The Mahindra Mojo was introduced back in 2015. It became quite popular among enthusiasts. Some appreciated the twin-headlamp setup of the bike while others liked the exhaust note. The motorcycle tourers praised the Mojo for its relaxed riding stance and large fuel tank. But for some reasons, the motorbike couldn’t do well in the market.

Last year, the Mahindra Mojo 300 ABS was introduced. It was designed to strike a balance between the UT300 and the XT300 variants of the old model. Unfortunately, the tides weren’t in favour of the company and the motorcycle and the bike didn’t receive much attention. At that time it appeared that Mahindra will pull the plug on the Mojo 300, but now we know that that's not the case.

The BS6 Mahindra Mojo 300 ABS will be launched by the end of this month. Any specific details regarding the Mojo BS6 are not known at the moment.

Since the Jawa and Jawa 42 models employ the same engine that used to power the Mahindra Mojo, and the fact that both the Jawa bikes have already received their BS6 update, the Mojo BS6 will likely have the same specs. It should be powered by a 293 cc single-cylinder mill which churns out 26.51 PS of maximum power and 27.05 Nm of peak torque.

[Source: bikeadvice.in]