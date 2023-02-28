Lotus Emira Named Best Performance Car at ‘UK Car Of The Year’ Awards

The Lotus Emira has been named Best Performance Car at the ‘UK Car of the Year’ awards 2023.

Now in its sixth year, the UKCOTY is wholly independent and designed to advise UK customers about the best new cars on the market. It is judged by almost 30 professional journalists who cover the whole automotive industry, including some of the most respected names from national newspapers, magazines, TV and online.

The Emira now goes forward for the overall UK Car of the Year title, to be announced next month.

Powered by either a 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder or a 3.5-litre supercharged V6 engine through a manual, automatic or Dual Clutch Transmission, the Emira delivers breath-taking performance and class-leading ride and handling.

It is a junior supercar with everyday usability, beautifully balanced with excellent steering weight. Delivering a shift in practicality, comfort, functionality and technology, it is a true Lotus – nimble, mid-engined, exotic looking and competitively priced. It is the most accomplished Lotus road car ever to come out of the Hethel factory gates.