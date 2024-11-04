Rolls-Royce Appoints New Regional Director for Middle East & Africa

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars has appointed James Crichton as the new Regional Director for the Middle East & Africa, effective November 1, 2024. A Rolls-Royce veteran, Crichton brings a wealth of experience, having served in various senior roles since joining the company in 2010. Most recently, he led as General Manager of Global Sales Operations and previously held the role of Regional Director for Europe & Central Asia.

Originally from South Africa, Crichton started with BMW Group in 1999, eventually establishing the Rolls-Royce regional office in Dubai in 2011 before relocating to the UK. His deep-rooted ties to the region align well with Rolls-Royce’s focus on the Middle East and Africa, which is home to the first Rolls-Royce Private Office outside of Goodwood and a hub for some of the brand’s most bespoke commissions.

As Crichton returns to this dynamic region, he succeeds César Habib, who has moved on to new ventures, and is set to lead a successful team in one of Rolls-Royce's most significant markets.