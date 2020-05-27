Locally manufactured Skoda EV is Skoda’s long-term goal in India - Report

With the India 2.0 Project now in action, Volkswagen and Skoda have started talking about their plans beyond that. While Volkswagen has revealed it’s interested in launching a sub-4 metre SUV, Skoda has disclosed it wants to launch a mass-market EV.

At the virtual launch event of the Skoda Rapid TSI, the Skoda Karoq and the new Skoda Superb facelift, Zac Hollis, Director - Sales, Service & Marketing, Skoda (India), revealed that a high-volume Skoda electric car for India is something he would like to become a reality in the long term. Below is what he said:

Long term, I would like to see a mass-market EV from Skoda,” he said. “When we get there, I don't know. But that's the long term objective I would like to see – a mass-market EV.

Skoda currently has only one EV in showrooms internationally - the Skoda Citigoe iV. That’s an A-segment car and it’d prove to be too expensive for our market. Later this year, the company will unveil the Skoda Enyaq EV, a compact electric SUV. However, that model also would prove to be too costly for our market. We’ll probably get an India-specific Skoda EV, sometime after 2022.

In Europe, Skoda is using plug-in hybrids as part of its transition to pure EVs. However, in India, the company will directly switch to EVs. "We did not think of bringing a hybrid into India,” Hollis said on that matter. “The other thing is that there aren't any government incentives in India (for hybrid vehicles) that you have in other markets,” he explained.

Also Read: 7-seat VW Taigun and 7-seat Skoda Vision IN ruled-out

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Skoda updates and other four-wheeler news.

[Source: autocarindia.com]