7-seat VW Taigun and 7-seat Skoda Vision IN ruled-out - Report

The VW Taigun and the production version of the Skoda Vision IN concept will not get a 7-seat version. Both 5-seat premium B-SUVs will be launched in India in 2021.

The VW Taigun and the production version of the Skoda Vision IN concept, which is yet to be named, will be based on the MQB A0 IN platform. MQB A0 IN is a low-cost version of the MQB A0 platform. While MQB A0 models have a wheelbase as long as 2,651 mm, the MQB A0 IN models, so far seen only in concept form, have a wheelbase of 2,671 mm.

In a recent interview with Electric Vehicle Web, Zac Hollis, Director - Sales, Service & Marketing, Skoda (India), revealed that a 7-seat SUV cannot be built on the MQB A0 IN platform. “The issue with this platform is if you make this platform any longer, it probably won’t work,” he said.

Hyundai, on the other hand, reports say, does plan to launch a 7-seat version of its premium B-SUV Creta. However, no company official has gone on record to confirm if there is such a model in the pipeline. The reported launch timeline for the 7-seat Creta is 2021.

Skoda has stated in its press releases that it will launch the production version of the Vision IN concept in early 2021 (January-April 2021). Hollis, on the other hand, has said Q2 2021 (April-June 2021) to be the launch timeline. So, it means that April 2021 will be the month when the launch of this premium B-SUV will take place. Volkswagen will likely launch the Taigun a few months later, in the second half of 2021.

[Source: electricvehicleweb.in]