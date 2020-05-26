Skoda Karoq launched in India, priced at INR 25 lakh

The much-awaited Skoda Karoq has been launched in India today. The new compact SUV costs INR 25 lakh* (INR 24,99,000*) in our market.

The Skoda Karoq is the younger sibling of the Skoda Kodiaq. It is closely related to the VW Tiguan that has been temporarily discontinued in India. Sitting on the same MQB platform as the German SUV, the new compact SUV from the Czech Republic is the replacement for the Skoda Yeti.

The Skoda Karoq is available in India in only the Style grade, with a lot of attractive features included as standard. LED headlamps, LED fog lamps, LED tail lamps and 17-inch Aronia dual-tone Anthracite alloy wheels are the exterior highlights of the new compact SUV.

On the inside, the Skoda Karoq packs features like panoramic sunroof, 10.25-inch Virtual Cockpit, 8-inch Amundsen infotainment system with sat-nav, 12-way electrically adjustable driver seat including lumbar support with three memory function, 8-speaker sound system and configurable ambient lighting. On the safety front, Skoda equips the Karoq in India with features like 9 airbags, headlight washers, ASR (Anti Slip Regulation), EDS (Electronic Differential Lock), ESC (Electronic Stability Control), TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System) and iBuzz driver alert system.

The Skoda Karoq is 4,382 mm long, 1,841 mm wide and 1,624 mm tall. It has a 2,638 mm wheelbase. Its boot capacity is 521 litres and can be increased to 1,630 litres by folding down the rear seatbacks.

A 1.5-litre TSI EVO engine with ACT is standard in the Skoda Karoq in India. It’s a turbocharged four-cylinder petrol unit that produces 150 PS of maximum power at 5,000-6,000 rpm and 250 Nm of torque at 1,500-3,500 rpm. A 7-speed DSG dual-clutch automatic transmission sends drive to the front wheels. A 0-100 km/h sprint takes 9 seconds, while the top speed is 202 km/h.

The 1.5-litre TSI EVO engine features Active Cylinder Technology, an automatic cylinder shut-off system. ACT shuts down the two middle cylinders when engine load is low, which results in reduced fuel consumption. The fuel economy rating of the Skoda Karoq is 14.49 km/l. This rating is as per testing under the European WLTP test cycle (combined). There’s no ARAI-rated mileage because this compact SUV hasn’t been homologated in our market.

The Skoda Karoq competes with the likes of Jeep Compass and Hyundai Tucson in India. Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Skoda updates and other four-wheeler news.

*Ex-showroom India