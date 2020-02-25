A new VW sub-4 metre SUV (codename: VW246) is in the works and is planned to be unveiled in concept form in November this year, reports Quatro Rodas.

The upcoming VW sub-4 metre SUV is being internally called new VW Gol. Previously, this model has been also referred to as the VW T-Track. It could have a squarish body, and it will be noticeably high. The ground clearance too will likely be quite high. Underpinning this model will be the MQB A0 IN platform of the 2021 VW Taigun, which will be launched in India in 2021.

While the new VW Gol may use the same platform as the 2021 VW Taigun, it should have a much smaller wheelbase. Also, while the latter will be an India-specific model, albeit with export potential in emerging markets, the former will be designed for Latin America.

Powering the VW246 SUV will be the 170 TSI or 200 TSI 1.0-litre flex-fuel engine. The former produces 105 PS (ethanol)/101 PS (petrol) and 16.8 kgf.m (164.75 Nm) of torque in the VW up!. The 200 TSI engine develops 128 PS (ethanol)/116 PS (petrol) and 20.4 kgf.m (200.56 Nm) of torque in the VW Polo.

Also Read: 5 things you need to know about the production VW Taigun

The report says that the VW sub-4 metre SUV based on the MQB A0 IN platform will debut at the 2020 Sao Paulo Auto Show, albeit in concept form. This model will likely be sold in Europe too, but presumably utilising the MQB A0 platform. As for the LATAM-spec SUV, the launch is expected to take place in the first half of 2022.

Would you be interested in buying a VW sub-4 metre SUV priced from under INR 8 lakh (ex-showroom) in India? Let us know in the comments section below.

[Source: quatrosrodas.abril.com.br]