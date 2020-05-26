BS6 Skoda Rapid TSI launched in India, priced from INR 7.49 lakh

26/05/2020 - 13:14 | ,   | Sagar Parikh
The BS6 Skoda Rapid TSI has been launched, with prices starting at INR 7.49 lakh*. This is the first BS6 Skoda car to have been launched.

The Skoda Rapid now employs a BS6 1.0-litre TSI turbocharged petrol engine. It will receive a 6-speed automatic transmission option later this year.

The Skoda Rapid’s 1.6-litre MPI N/A petrol and 1.5-litre TDI turbocharged diesel engines, both BS4 compliant, have been replaced with a BS6 compliant 1.0-litre TSI turbocharged petrol engine. While the old engines were four-cylinder units, the new engine is a three-cylinder unit.

The BS6 1.0-litre TSI turbocharged petrol engine of the Skoda Rapid produces 81 kW (110 PS) of maximum power at 5,000-5,250 rpm and 175 Nm of maximum torque at 1,750-4,000 rpm. A 6-speed manual transmission channels drive to the wheels. The fuel economy rating of the 2020 Skoda Rapid is 18.97 km/l. A 6-speed automatic transmission option will be introduced later this year.

The BS6 Skoda Rapid TSI is available in Rider, Ambition, Onyx, Style and Monte Carlo grades.

Along with a more eco-friendly engine, the Skoda Rapid has received a new infotainment system and Tellular Grey dual-tone leatherette upholstery as part of its MY2020 update. The new infotainment system is an 8-inch touchscreen unit with built-in navigation.

The BS6 Skoda Rapid TSI is available in Rider, Ambition, Onyx, Style and Monte Carlo grades. Candy White, Carbon Steel, Brilliant Silver, Toffee Brown, Lapiz Blue and Flash Red are the colour options. Check out the grade-wise prices* and colour options in the table below:

GradePriceColours

Rider

INR 7,49,000Candy White & Carbon Steel

Ambition

INR 9,99,000

Brilliant Silver, Candy White, Carbon Steel & Toffee Brown

OnyxINR 10,19,000Candy White & Lapiz Blue
StyleINR 11,49,000Brilliant Silver, Candy White, Carbon Steel & Toffee Brown
Monte CarloINR 11,79,000

Flash Red and Candy White

*Ex-showroom India

