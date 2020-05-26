New Skoda Superb facelift launched in India, priced from INR 30 lakh

Skoda has launched the new Superb facelift in India, with prices starting at INR 30 lakh*. The company used to sell the Superb Sportline as a separate model previously but now it offers it as just another variant of the Superb.

The Skoda Superb has received various changes with the mid-cycle refresh. These include new front bumper that increases the length by 8 mm to 4,869 mm, enlarged radiator grille with double slats, narrower, Matrix LED/LED headlights, redesigned, LED fog lights, tweaked rear lights, redesigned rear bumper garnish and ‘SKODA’ In block lettering. The rear lights are now connected via a decor strip on the tailgate. The mid-size sedan is available with only LED headlights in India.

The interior design of the Skoda Superb has remained unchanged post facelift. The 2020 Skoda Superb is available in India in L&K (Laurin & Klement) and Sportline trims. Both the trims employ a new petrol engine. It’s a BS6 compliant 2.0-litre TSI turbocharged four-cylinder unit that develops a maximum power of 190 PS at 4,200-6,000 rpm and a maximum torque of 320 Nm at 1,450-4,200 rpm.

A 7-speed DSG dual-clutch automatic transmission is standard in the new Skoda Superb facelift in India. The fuel economy rating is 15.10 km/l. This mileage applies to both the trims.

Apart from LED headlights, 17-inch alloy wheels, electric tailgate, 8-inch Amundsen touchscreen infotainment system with sat-nav, panoramic sunroof, 12-way power front seats with memory function for the driver seat, front-seat ventilation with cooling and heating functions, Boss Button and 610-watt Canton sound system with 11 speakers and 1 subwoofer are some of the other equipment highlights of the 2020 Skoda Superb in India.

2020 Skoda Superb Prices*

2020 Superb Sportline - INR 30 lakh* (INR 29,99,000*)

2020 Superb L&K - INR 33 lakh* (INR 32,99,000*)

*Ex-showroom India