This British Motorcycle Can Give KTM RC 125 a Run For Its Money

The 125cc sportbike segment is a niche class in the Indian market. The only offering in this category is the KTM RC 125. It borrows its design and styling cues from its elder siblings, the RC 200 and RC 390, and, thus, manages to lure in young buyers. However, there’s a British motorcycle in existence that has the features, design, and performance that can give the RC 125 a run for its money. It’s called the Lexmoto LXS 125.

As can be seen in the pictures, the Lexmoto LXS 125 is a showstopper when it comes to styling. It certainly looks like a much bigger and powerful motorcycle than it actually is. Its angular design demands attention and would act as a head-turner on public roads. One of the best elements of this machine is the exhaust. It’s neatly tucked under the seat and its dual openings are placed flawlessly at the back of the motorcycle. We also like how cleverly the company has designed the twin taillight that sits on either side of the exhaust.

Also Read: New Bajaj Pulsar NS125 Top Speed Test - VIDEO

Some of the other key features of the Lexmoto LXS 125 include a full LED headlamp setup with LED DRLs, clip-on handlebars, a fully digital instrument cluster, split seats, alloy wheels, and LED turn signals. Bringing the motorcycle to life is a 125cc single-cylinder Euro5 engine that’s water-cooled. It’s capable of producing 14PS of max power at 8750rpm. For the transmission, there’s a 6-speed gearbox. Lexmoto claims that the LXS 125 can achieve a top speed of 110km/h. In comparison, the KTM RC 125 has got 14.5PS of max power.

The braking setup on the Lexmoto LXS 125 appears to be overkill. For a 125cc motorcycle, using twin petal rotors at the front seems unnecessary. A single-rotor would have sufficed. As for the suspension, there’s a pair of telescopic forks up-front and a mono-shock at the back.

The Lexmoto LXS 125 is available in two dual-tone colour options - Matt Grey/Fluro Yellow and Black/Blue - in its home country where it retails at GBP 2,499 that converts to INR 2.57 lakh. Its arrival in India does not seem to be on the cards. However, if it does come here at a competitive price, it would give the KTM RC 125 nightmares.

For more such interesting stories, keep checking IndianAutosBlog.com.