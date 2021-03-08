Leather-wrapped Interior of This Mahindra Thar Costs INR 1 Lakh, Gets Sunroof

2020 Mahindra Thar was one of the most anticipated launches in the Indian market last year. It received a warm response from the buyers, and the waiting period for the new-gen model currenlty extends up to 10 months. Although Mahindra has ramped up the production now, you will get your Thar next year if you book one today. But those who have got their examples delivered, are already on their way to modification shops to tune their possessions. Recently, Bimbra 4x4, a Gurgaon-based tuner has shared the pictures of a customized example of a 2020 Mahindra Thar, which now don leather-trimmed interior along with a sunroof.

In case you are planning to elevate the premium quotient of your Thar’s all-black and plasticky interior, these modifications are all that you would need. Starting with the most prominent change of all, the fabric upholstery is now replaced with premium leather. Also, the top half of the dashboard is now leather-wrapped. Correspondingly, the suite is followed on the door pads as well. Around the centre console, the tuner has neatly infused some leather bits at all the touchpoints. The boots for the gear lever and 4WD-shift lever feature similar treatment too.

Between the front seats, a custom armrest is fixed, which also offers some storage space. Around the rear seats, armrests are mounted over wheel arches. Interestingly, these armrests come with USB charging points to accentuate the overall practicality of the cabin. The highlight of this modification job, however, is the addition of a sunroof. Yes! It is leak-proof, as claimed by the tuner. Nevertheless, it isn’t an electronically operated unit. It is a hatch-type sunroof, instead. To open it, one would have to release the levers manually.

According to the modifier, the cost of this modification job ranges between INR 70,000 to INR 1 lakh. However, the customers will have the options to choose from a variety of shades and materials. For the sunroof, it comes at an added premium of INR 39,490. Talking of the specifications, the 2020 Mahindra Thar is on sale with two engine options – 2.0L mStallion turbo-petrol and 2.2L mHawk turbo-diesel. Also, there are two gearbox options on offer, a 6-speed stick shift and a 6-speed automatic gearbox. Furthermore, the Thar comes standard with a 4x4 transfer case along with a locking rear differential and a low-range gearbox.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Mahindra updates and other four-wheeler news.