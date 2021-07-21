Lamborghini Urus SUV Sets New Record for Automobili Lamborghini

The Lamborghini Urus has set a new record for Automobili Lamborghini. Powered by a 4L twin-turbo V8 engine, the Super SUV was introduced in the international markets 3 years ago. Now, it has become the highest produced model in the company’s history in the shortest amount of time since its launch.

Lamborghini has announced that it has produced 15,000 units of the Urus since the launch of the Super SUV 3 years ago. The Urus with chassis number 15,000, earmarked for the British market, is configured with the latest “Graphite Capsule” set of colours and finishes. The exterior is made in the new shade of Grigio Keres Matt, with Verde Scandal details. The two-tone interior is dedicated to the new collection in Nero Ade/Verde Scandal.

The Lamborghini Urus has significantly contributed to the overall increase in the company’s sales since its presentation in December 2017. Automobili Lamborghini’s total volumes doubled in 2019, the first year it was fully marketed. Its extraordinary performance and absolute versatility, provided by an ability to merge the soul of a super sports car with the features of an SUV, continue to endorse it as the best-selling Lamborghini model today.

The 4L twin-turbo V8 engine under the hood of the Lamborghini Urus produces 650 HP at 6000 rpm and 850 Nm of torque at 2250 rpm. This helps the very capable and heavy Urus to accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in just 3.6 seconds and 0 to 200 kmph in 12.8 seconds. The Super SUV can achieve a top speed of 305 kmph and, thus, is one of the fastest SUVs currently on sale.

Apart from setting a new record for Automobili Lamborghini, the Urus also holds a handful of other records. For instance, it is the fastest car on ice. It has set a speed record on the ice of Lake Baikal in Russia in March 2021, during the Days of Speed. The Urus clocked a top speed of 298 km/h and an average speed from a standing start of 114 km/h over 1000 meters.

