Lamborghini Huracan STO Launched in India- 640 hp, 0-100kph in 3.0 secs

The Lamborghini Huracan STO is the latest model to be added to the Italian brand’s lineup for the Indian market. It is a road-homologated super sports car inspired by the racing heritage of Lamborghini Squadra Corse’s one-make Huracan Super Trofeo EVO race series, as well as its three-time 24 Hours of Daytona-winning and two-time 12 Hours of Sebring-winning Huracan GT3 EVO.

The new Lamborghini Huracan STO has been launched in India at INR 4.99 crore (ex-showroom). It is powered by a naturally aspirated V10 engine making 640 horsepower and 565 Nm of twisting force. These figures are more than capable of taking the rear-wheel-driven Huracan STO from 0 to 100 kmph in just 3.0 seconds, 0-200 kmph in 9.0 seconds, and flat out can reach a top speed of 310 kmph.

Speaking at the launch of the new Lamborghini Huracan STO, Sharad Agarwal, Head of Lamborghini India, said:

The Indian market continues to be very important for Lamborghini, representing a great opportunity for us as the country is yet to unlock its complete potential in terms of size and volumes. With the launch of our latest Lamborghini Huracan STO in India, we are confident that it will appeal to a new set of customers in the super sports car segment who are looking for an emotionally charging experience of a race car’s powerful technology in everyday driving on the roads.

Apart from the firebreathing engine, it is the superior aerodynamic efficiency, extensive use of lightweight materials and unfettered steering that help the Lamborghini Huracan STO deliver thrilling performance. Also, to bring a car this fast to a stop, there is a first-class braking system installed that consists of CCM-R brakes that provide four times higher thermal conductivity thanks to the use of materials expertise from F1 applications. This results in robust braking consistency in all driving conditions: braking feels sporty, can be perfectly modulated, and thus is optimized for track use.