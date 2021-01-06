The Bentley Bentayga Hybrid Starts Off Bentley's Road To Electrification

Bentley Motors have already laid out their road map for electrification of all their models y 2030. Now, the company has taken the first step on that road map by unveiling the new Bentley Bentayga Hybrid. The Bentley Bentayga Hybrid is the first of the two plug-in hybrid models planned for 2021. Essentially, it's the hybrid version of the Bentayga facelift that was globally unveiled in July 2020.

On the outside, there's nothing giving away the fact that this is a plug-in-hybrid vehicle apart from a 'Hybrid' badge that sits on the front fender. The main change lies under the hood. The Bentley Bentayga Hybrid is now powered by a 3.0-litre twin turbocharged V6 engine. This engine comes coupled with an electric motor for a combined output of 449hp and 770Nm of peak torque.

The biggest advantage of plug-in hybrid vehicles is that they can be driven in pure EV mode and with the Bentayga Hybrid, you get an NEDC claimed range of around 50km. The combustion engine and the battery together give the Bentayga a range of a whopping 863km. Bentley claims the Bentayga Hybrid’s 17.3kWh lithium battery can run up to an expected lifespan of 160,000km for a period of eight years.

It takes just up to two and a half hours to charge the batteries from 0 to 100% and that's pretty efficient indeed. Apart from the regular drive modes, this SUV gets something called the Bentley Hybrid Efficiency Navigation system. It essentially helps drivers achieve better efficiency via feedback through the throttle pedal.

The Bentayga Hybrid also carries over the design updates that debuted with the facelift of the regular SUV. It gets a more aggressive front end and a completely revised rear section. On the inside, it features the latest 10.9-inch infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a redesigned centre console and fully digital instrument console. Back here in India, the facelifted Bentayga is expected to debut later this year with prices expected to start from around INR 4 crore (ex-showroom).

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Bentley updates and other four-wheeler news.