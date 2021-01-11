Bentley Achieves Their Highest Ever Sales In 101 Years History In 2020

Bentley Motors have released their sales data for the year 2020. The British luxury carmaker sold a total of 11,206 vehicles last year. That's an increment of 2% over what they sold in 2019. Although the company had forecasted much greater sales in pre-Covid times, new model introductions helped achieve this feat in an unprecedented year. The biggest revelation is that this was Bentley's highest ever sales performance in 101 years of the luxury British marque's history. And what a year to achieve this feat!

It must also be noted that Bentley's production was shut for seven weeks beginning in March. Thereafter, the company was running at 50% output for a further nine weeks as social distancing norms were introduced when factories reopened. America remained one of Bentley's highest selling markets with China coming in a close second. In fact, in China itself, Bentley recorded a growth of 48% over 2019.

Bentley delivered a total of 3,035 cars in America, an increase of 4% over the 2,913 vehicles that were delivered in 2019. America has always been the number one market for Bentley and its strong performance was boosted by the all-new Flying Spur and a full year of sales of the Continental GT and GT Convertible luxury Grand Tourer. Chine however recorded the biggest growth with 2,880 cars sold in 2020 as against 1,940 cars sold in 2019.

China is typically a sedan market and the introduction of the all-new Flying Spur certainly helped the case. The Bentley Bentayga meanwhile remained a strong seller. In the global scene however, it was the Bentayga that was Bentley's best selling model for 2020, accounting for 37% of total sales. The Continental GT (24%) and GT Convertible (15%) together accounted for 39% of total sales.

In Europe however, Bentley recorded a de-growth of 18% with 2,193 cars, against a figure of 2,670 in 2019. This region was mainly impacted due to market entry delays of the all-new Bentayga. As for Bentley's home market in the UK, the British marque sold 1,160 cars, a decrease of 22% over the previous year. Bentley delivered 735 cars to the Middle East in 2020, against a total of 852 the previous year.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Bentley updates and other four-wheeler news.