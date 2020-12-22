The Bentley Flying Spur Reindeer Eight Is Santa's Most Opulent Sleigh Ever!

Christmas is just round the corner and Santa might be wanting a new set of wheels to round off this rather bizarre 2020. After all, what a year it has been! Bentley Mulliner thus thought that Santa could do with some horsepower this year instead of 'reindeer power'. Jokes apart, this is the one-off Bentley Flying Spur V8-based Reindeer Eight. Everything about this car is inspired by the theme of Christmas, one that would really suit Santa quite well.

We are not sure if Santa's sleighs are usually as opulent as this but this bespoke Bentley comes painted in a beautiful deep red Cricket Bauble paint job. Even the Flying B mascot on the hood has been replaced by a gold 3D printed reindeer. There are more gold accents around the side sills, side skirts and front and rear bumpers. The 22-inch wheels also get a bespoke gold finish and it surely does not miss your attention. The car also features a diamond pattern on the sides with various shades of grey, possibly to mimic a snow effect.

The deep red Cricket Bauble color theme continues on the inside too, accentuated by contrasting gold stitching. But this is a Bentley Mulliner, specifically built for the customer. To make things special for Santa inside the cabin, Bentley have stitched his name on to the driver's seat. The doors and the dashboard panels further get some distinct while inlays to depict the North Polo theme inside.

Other Christmas themed bits would be the sound of sleigh bells jingling while starting up and a special infotainment system that features a ‘naughty’ and ‘nice‘ list integrated into the navigation system. Under the hood, Santa's sleigh comes powered by a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 petrol engine from the standard Bentley Flying Spur. This engine produces 550hp and 770Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to an 8-speed DCT gearbox.

With so much horsepower, Santa's sleigh sure is fast with a 0-100 kph sprint time of just 4.1 seconds and a top-speed of 318kph. But we still think Santa would probably opt for his trusted reindeer powered sleigh as this sure cannot take off into the skies. The Bentley Reindeer Eight will instead be the proud possession of one very lucky person to whom Santa has been very kind indeed.

