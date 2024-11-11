Ferrari Purosangue Crash in Germany, Super SUV Totalled After Flipping Over

Multiple pictures circulating on social media show a yellow Ferrari Purosangue in a condition that none of us would like to see it in. The Super SUV is totalled after flipping over.

The Ferrari Purosangue Crash in Germany is said to have taken place on the A23, near the town of Itzehoe. The exact reason behind the accident is unknown at the moment but looking at the condition of the SUV, it is quite obvious that the crash happened at a high speed.

Under the hood, the Ferrari Purosangue packs a powerful 6.5-liter V12 engine, delivering an impressive 725 horsepower and 528 lb-ft of torque, paired with an 8-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. This powerhouse enables the Purosangue to accelerate from 0-62 mph in just 3.3 seconds, reaching a top speed of 193 mph.

Earlier this year, we had come across another yellow Ferrari crash. It was a Ferrari SF90 Stradale that flipped over and landed on its roof after the driver lost control. It happened in Perth, Australia.

Source: @supercar.fails via Thesupercarblog