Bentley Expands Satin Paint Options for Unmatched Personalization

Bentley is elevating the art of personalization with the introduction of 15 new satin paint finishes. This expanded range caters to customers' growing desire for bespoke customization, offering everything from classic tones to contemporary hues, ensuring every Bentley can be tailored to perfection.

Each Bentley featuring a satin finish undergoes a meticulous 55-hour painting process at the Excellence Centre for Bespoke Paint. The vehicle first receives its gloss color before being hand-sanded, cleaned, masked, and then dusted and cleaned again. A clear lacquer is then applied in two stages to achieve a flawless satin finish.

Quality is paramount, with every car inspected and approved by an independent Production Quality Team. Bentley’s new state-of-the-art Paint Shop, set to open in 2025, will further enhance this process.

Inspired by cutting-edge design trends, Bentley’s team at the Dream Factory in Crewe, England, rigorously tests each satin paint finish to ensure it meets the brand’s high standards of craftsmanship, quality, and durability.

Satin finishes uniquely scatter light across the car's surface, highlighting Bentley’s design lines in ways gloss finishes cannot. Available across the entire Bentley range, including the Continental GT, Continental GT Convertible, Bentayga, Bentayga Extended Wheelbase, and Flying Spur, these finishes also extend to the newly announced Mulliner Batur Convertible.