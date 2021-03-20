Bentley Bentayga Facelift Launched In India For A whopping INR 4.10 Crore

Bentley introduced a facelift for the Bentayga in global markets back in July 2020 and now, the updated model has finally made it to India. Bentley has launched the Bentayga facelift in India for a whopping INR 4.10 crore (ex-showroom). This uber luxurious SUV is solely being offered with a V8 engine as of now, but a W12 engine could be introduced at a later stage. The Bentley Bentayga has been updated with comprehensive cosmetic tweaks on the outside and more technology on the inside. Let's look at it in a little more detail.

The 2021 Bentayga looks sportier than before and Bentley have even managed to make an already opulent SUV look more opulent. And that's thanks to Bentley's latest crystal-like LED headlamps with Matrix functionality. These new LED headlamps flank a new grille that is larger than before and can even be blacked out for a sportier look. The front bumper too has been updated with larger and more aggressive air intakes. The rear-end of the Bentayga has been completely redesigned. It now gets Continental GT-like LED tail lamps. The entire tail gate has been redesigned with more contours and the number plate now sits on the bumper.

On the inside, the Bentayga facelift comes with a redesigned center console with a new, larger 10.9-inch infotainment system that now features connected car tech and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The system now features an updated interface and is smoother to use than before. The rest of the cabin is pretty much unchanged. The sense of occasion is retained with top-notch materials like aluminum and wood inserts. It also gets a Breitling timepiece that beautifully adorns the dashboard. Bentley has also added ventilation function for the rear seats and a new 5-inch tablet to control certain features.

Under the hood, the Bentley Bentayga facelift continues to be powered by a 4.0-litre V8 petrol engine that produces maximum power of 550hp and 770Nm of torque. Power is sent to all four wheels via an 8-speed automatic gearbox. The V8-powered Bentayga can sprint from naught to 100kph in just 4.5 seconds and flat out, it will go on to hit a top-speed of 290 kph. The numbers aren't as blistering as the W12-powered Bentayga, but they it is still fast enough for most roads. Given that it costs over INR 4 crores, you wouldn't want to go any faster, would you?

The Bentley Bentayga rivals the likes of the Rolls Royce Culinan and the Mercedes-Maybach GLS. Recently, Bentley expanded the Bentayga range in global markets with a new hybrid variant. The Bentley Bentayga Hybrid is powered by a 3.0-litre twin turbocharged V6 engine. This engine comes coupled with an electric motor for a combined output of 449hp and 770Nm of peak torque. It has an NEDC claimed pure-EV range of around 50km. The combustion engine and the battery together give the Bentayga Hybrid a range of a whopping 863km.

