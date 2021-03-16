EXCLUSIVE! New KTM RC 390 Spied in India for 1st Time

It’s not the latest news that a new KTM RC 390 has been under development. Prototypes of the updated model had been spotted in Europe undergoing road testing in the past. However, now, the Austrian company has begun testing the upcoming RC 390 here in India. The motorcycle has been recently spied in our country for the first time.

The new KTM RC 390 has been spotted in Chakan, Pune. The spy shot has been shared with us by our avid reader Shekhar Singh. We can see in the image here that minimal camouflage under the rider seat and rear cowl has been used. The rest of the motorcycle is flaunting its glossy black colour scheme. Even though there’s no badging on the motorbike, we can say that it’s the RC 390 and not any of the smaller capacity models (RC 125, RC 200) because of the presence of the side-mounted exhaust and not an underbelly unit.

Also Read: New KTM RC 200/RC 125 Spied Testing in India

The new KTM RC 390 will come with a heavily revised front end. The dual projector headlamps have been replaced by a single, most probably, LED unit. There will be LED DRLs on either side of the headlamp accompanied by the side turn indicators. The front fairing of the motorcycle has also been redesigned, perhaps, for improved aerodynamic efficiency and a sharper look. The structure of the fuel tank and rider ergonomics have been altered as well.

We can also see in the new KTM RC 390 spy shot that the motorcycle will have a new split seat setup, however, the pillion seat still looks quite uncomfortable. KTM will also add a split type pillion grab rail. We also feel that the rear cowl of the updated model is a bit wider. Another interesting element of the upcoming KTM RC 390 is the updated exhaust. It appears to be more circular in construction than that of the current model and also has a silver heat shield.

The new KTM RC 390 will also have a bolt-on subframe similar to what we have seen in the KTM 390 Duke. The fully-faired motorcycle will run on new alloy wheels. There will be a new front rotor that appears to be much larger than the one available with the present model that’s on sale. The rear end of the motorcycle isn’t visible in this spy shot. KTM might implement some changes in the taillight cluster.

Some of the other expected features of the new KTM RC 390 include updated clip-on handlebars, a new instrument console (likely to be borrowed from the 390 Duke), and better tyres. As far as the engine is concerned, it would be the same 373cc single-cylinder motor churning out 44bhp and 35Nm.

Since the new KTM RC 390 has now been spied here in India, it suggests that it could be launched in the Indian market soon. Apart from the new RC 390, KTM is also testing the updated RC 200/RC125 which was spotted undergoing road testing earlier this month.

For more KTM news and other two-wheeler updates, stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com.