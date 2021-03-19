Upcoming KTM RC 200/RC 125 Spied in India Again

It was just last week when the new KTM RC 200/RC 125 was spied undergoing road testing in India for the very first time. Now, the upcoming model has been spotted once again. The latest spy shot, which has been shared by Varun Painter on Instagram, gives us a glimpse of the updated front end and fairing of the motorcycle, although heavily camouflaged.

We can see in the new KTM RC 200/RC 125 spy shot that there’s going to be a design change in the forthcoming model. The front end will no longer feature the twin-pod projector headlamps rather will come equipped with an all-new single-piece halogen unit. KTM is likely to add LED DRLs on either side of the headlamp. The side turn signals will also be a part of the headlight cowl.

The fairing of the upcoming KTM RC 200/RC 125 will also feature a revised design. It appears to be much sharper-looking and, most likely, will be identical to that of the new KTM RC 390 that was also recently spied in India for the first time. Looking at the spy image above, we can see that the rider is sitting in a relatively relaxed position. This suggests that the Austrian brand has also reworked the rider ergonomics on the new RC 200/RC 125.

Another interesting element that we can clearly see in the latest spy shot of the KTM RC 200/RC 125 upcoming KTM RC 200/RC 125 is the larger front rotor that is mounted on a new alloy wheel. It should enhance the braking capability of the motorcycle. The new RC will also have a revised rear cowl, that appears to be wider, and a new split type pillion grab rail.

As far as the engine is concerned, we don’t think KTM will make any major modifications to the new model of the RC 200/RC 125. The motorcycle in the latest spy shot appears production-ready. We wouldn’t be surprised if KTM launches the updated version of the fully-faired bike in the coming weeks.

