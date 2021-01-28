KTM Adventure Trails India - Adventure Rides For KTM ADV Owners

KTM India has launched a new rider-engagement programme called KTM Adventure Trails. Under this initiative, KTM ADV bike owners in the country can enjoy single-day adventure rides on their capable motorcycles.

KTM Adventure Trails India - Details

It will be conducted in 10 cities across the country. KTM ADV bike owners would be able to explore new and exciting trails in and around their cities. The Austrian company has said that all the off-road courses have been carefully selected and curated by its experts.

Also, to be able to fully enjoy and have an immersive experience, KTM will provide basic off-road training to the participants. They will get a hands-on session focusing on crucial off-roading lessons like vision, body control, bike controls, etc. KTM’s experts will demonstrate several useful features in adventure bikes such as traction control, off-road ABS, cornering ABS and their use while tackling tough terrain. These experts, who are accomplished off-road and multi-terrain specialists, will lead the trails providing the right guidance to the riders.

Speaking about the KTM Adventure Trails India, Sumeet Narang, President (Probiking) at Bajaj Auto Ltd. said:

The KTM 390 Adventure and 250 Adventure have seen a great response since their launch would help the customers explore terrains on their bikes which has never been possible with regular street bikes. This would open up a whole new world of adventure biking as a sport. When customers buy a KTM Adventure, they would not only get an outstanding machine but also access to exclusive adventure riding events which have been specially curated by certified off-road experts. We had launched KTM Adventure Tours which are long-distance adventure rides to seven iconic destinations & KTM Adventure Day which is a single day closed circuit training program, earlier this month. The Adventure Trails are a potent addition to this set, giving owners a more hands-on experience of their Adventure motorcycle. We have seen a phenomenal reception of the Adventure Trails so far which reinforces our belief that customers are seeking these Pro-Experiences to get more of their KTM Adventure bikes.

KTM Adventure Trails India - Calendar

As mentioned earlier, the KTM Adventure Trails will be conducted in 10 cities across the country. Following is the calendar:

Bengaluru - 6 Feb

Pune - 7, 14 Feb

Delhi - 7 Feb, 21 March

Chennai - 13 Feb

Hyderabad - 14 Feb

Calicut - 20 Feb

Guwahati - 27 Feb

Kolkata - 20 March

If you own a KTM ADV bike and willing to participate in the KTM Adventure Trails, you can contact your nearest KTM dealership for more details.

