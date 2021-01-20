KTM expands its 890 line-up, unveils all-new KTM 890 Duke globally

The 890 Duke R was the first motorcycle in KTM’s 890 platform. It was showcased at the EICMA 2019 and launched in the international markets in early 2020. The Austrian company’s new line-up continued to expand with the introduction of the 890 Adventure that broke cover in October last year. Now, adding another motorcycle to its 890 range, KTM has unveiled the all-new 890 Duke globally.

The new KTM 890 Duke is very similar to its R version. However, there are some differences between the two. The 890 Duke uses the same 889cc parallel-twin engine, however, unlike in the R model where it produces 121 hp and 98 Nm, it has been tuned to churn out 115 hp and 91 Nm in the new 890 Duke.

KTM has also carried forward the Chromium-Molybdenum-Steel frame with cast aluminium subframe from the R into the new 890 Duke. Even the suspension setup has been borrowed as well. However, instead of Brembo brakes, the 890 Duke gets KTM-branded anchors with twin 300mm rotors upfront. For the rubbers, the motorcycle uses Continental ContiRoad tyres.

As for the electronics, the new KTM 890 Duke gets a TFT display, 3 riding modes (Rain, Street, Sport), an optional Track mode, traction control with 9-level adjustment, cornering ABS, anti-wheelie, adjustable throttle response, and more. In terms of styling, the 890 Duke is quite identical to the 890 Duke R. It has minimal bodywork, sharp design, aggressive front look. In fact, it also reminds us of the 790 Duke.

KTM is yet to announce the price and availability of the new 890 Duke for the international markets. Things remain a mystery regarding its arrival here in India. However, speculations say that KTM will launch the new 890 Duke in the Indian market in the future, perhaps, by 2022. Based on a previous media report, KTM has planned to not update the 790 Duke to meet the BS6 emission regulations; instead, launch the 890 Duke R. But since KTM now has the 890 Duke, that’s going to cost less than its R version, the company could bring this to the Indian shores and not the 890 Duke R.

