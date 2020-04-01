The KTM 890 Duke R was unveiled at the EICMA 2019 in Milan, Italy. Now, with the international launch date of The Super Scalpel is coming closer, the Austrian brand has created a special media presentation of the same.

In the digital presentation, KTM has explained the 890 Duke R’s various features that make it the sportiest bike in the midweight segment.

KTM 890 Duke R Specifications

The KTM 890 Duke R is based on the KTM 790 Duke. It uses an 890 cc, liquid-cooled engine that’s linked to a 6-speed gearbox. This parallel-twin powerplant produces 121 PS of maximum power at 9,250 rpm and 99 Nm of torque at 7,750 rpm.

The 890 Duke R has a new crankshaft that has 20% more rotational mass, new connecting rod, new larger and lighter pistons, and a new camshaft with a more aggressive profile. The gear changes on the new 890 Duke R are faster due to the shorter shift lever travel and lighter spring action. There’s also the optional quickshifter + for even faster gear shifts. KTM says that this 890 cc engine is the most compact engine in the middleweight segment.

KTM 890 Duke R Features

The KTM 890 Duke R comes with fully-adjustable 43 mm split-open cartridge WP Apex USD forks for carrying out the suspension duties at the front. These are tuned to provide high-speed cornering stability and maximum performance on a race track. The rear monoshock is also fully adjustable. It is properly tuned to match the performance of the front suspension.

The KTM 890 Duke R features dual 320 mm rotors with Brembo Stylema Calipers at the front. The entire front braking assembly is 1.2 kg lighter than that of the 790 Duke. The rear brake is a 240 mm disc with a floating monobloc calliper.

The electronic riding aides on the 890 Duke R include a lean-angle sensitive traction control system which offers four riding modes (Sport, Street, Rain and Track) and an engine slip control. The Super Scalpel runs on Michelin Powercup 2 tyres.

As of now, there’s no official confirmation regarding the KTM 890 Duke R’s launch in India. OThe 790 Duke was introduced in the country in limited numbers back in September 2019. Its BS6 version is expected to arrive in May 2020.

