BS-IV discounts: Dealers offering over INR 2.5 lakh off on KTM 790 Duke

The KTM 790 Duke was one of the most anticipated motorcycles of 2019. However, when it did find its way to India in September last year, its high price tag of INR 8.64 lakh* disappointed many enthusiasts and the brand was even criticised for it.

KTM brought 100 units of the 790 Duke in India via the CKD route. The 790 Duke runs on a BS-IV compliant 799 cc, parallel-twin engine and with the BS-VI implementation date nearing, some dealers are offering massive discounts on KTM’s highest displacement motorcycle in India.

KTM 790 Duke Discount

As per the dealer sources, the 790 Duke is being offered at discounts up to INR 2.66 lakh! This means that the bike should now be available at INR 5.99 lakh*. At that price tag, the 790 Duke will be a real steal-deal. However, at this point, it is unclear how many units of the bike are remaining. Considering that there were only 100 units available at the time of the launch and KTM sold around 41 units within 10 days, we reckon that only a limited number must be left.

As per the earlier reports, KTM would bring the BS-VI 790 Duke in India sometime in May 2020. The greener version of The Scalpel will be much more expensive. So, if you have been planning to buy a 790 Duke, now would be a great time.

KTM 790 Duke Key Specs

Apart from the 799 cc parallel-twin engine that produces 105 BHP and 86 Nm of torque, the KTM 790 Duke has a comprehensive electronic safety package that includes features like:

Bosch Cornering ABS with a Supermoto mode

Lean-angle-dependant traction control

Launch control

Bi-directional quickshifter

Four riding modes (Sport, Street, Rain and Track)

Some of the other interesting features include suspension setup from WP - 43 mm non-adjustable USD forks at the front and preload-adjustable monoshock at the rear, full-colour TFT display, full-LED lighting, dry weight of 187 kg, 6-speed gearbox with slipper and assist clutch, etc.

*Ex-showroom

