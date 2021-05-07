KTM 750cc Motorcycles Get Closer to Production Reality

Last year, KTM confirmed that it is working on a range of motorcycles that will be powered by a new 750cc twin-cylinder engine. This information was revealed in an investor presentation where the bikemaker showcased its new range of bikes that it plans to primarily launch in the Chinese market. The new lineup will consist of a supermoto, a naked and an adventure motorcycle. These new KTM bikes will be manufactured in China in collaboration with CF Moto, which will be the Austrian two-wheeler manufacturer’s sole distributor in the country. This deal is quite similar to the one KTM has with Bajaj in India.

Furthermore, KTM also revealed that the production of these new models will commence in the coming months, with the bike manufacturer aiming to unveil them by next year. The exact details about the new 750cc powerplant are yet to be revealed. The idea behind KTM introducing a new range of 750cc bikes is quite simple. KTM is planning to discontinue the 790 Duke because KTM’s 890 models are already on sale in several foreign markets. Moreover, the two-wheeler manufacturer is also planning to introduce its 490cc parallel-twin range in the near future. These will be manufactured at Bajaj’s Chakan production facility.

The new 750cc range from KTM will act as a bridge between the 490cc and 890cc motorcycles in the global markets. As a bonus, the upcoming 750cc range of KTM motorcycles will be more affordable than the 790 Duke. On the other hand, the new 750cc twin-cylinder engine will be used in KTM bikes along with CF Moto bikes. The KTM 790 Duke was discontinued in India last year due to BS6 emission norms coming into place. Right now, the KTM 390 Adventure is its company's flagship bike in our market. Hailed as one of the most capable adventure bikes in its segment, it draws power from a 373cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that develops 42.3bhp of maximum power, 37 Nm of peak torque and comes paired to a 6-speed gearbox. It carries a price tag of INR 3.16 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).