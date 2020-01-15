KTM 390 Adventure to be launched in India in February - Report

The KTM 390 Adventure will be launched in India in February, Bajaj Auto has confirmed. The bike is an adventure tourer that was first showcased in production-ready form at EICMA 2019 in November.

One of the most awaited motorcycles by the Austrian bikemaker, the KTM 390 Adventure takes the tried and tested platform of the KTM 390 Duke and makes several changes. Upside-down, adjustable, separate function front fork with increased travel than the street naked mode and a rear monoshock with adjustable spring preload and rebound damping handle the suspension duties. The front and rear suspension boast 170 mm and 177 mm travel respectively.

The adventure motorcycle has a tall set handlebar which allows riders to easily control when standing on the footpegs. However, with a seat height of 858 mm, the KTM 390 Adventure will not be everyone’s cup of tea. Braking setup will include a 320 mm single disc with four-piston radial fixed calliper at the front and a 230 mm rotor with a single-piston floating calliper at the back. The safety net of ABS comes with an off-road mode which switches it off for the rear wheel.

KTM has fitted the 390 Adventure with top-spec electronics, previously unseen in any motorcycle of this engine displacement. Apart from the usual slipper clutch and ride by wire, this bike features traction control. Powering the 390 Adventure will be the same 373.2 liquid-cooled, single-cylinder, 4-valve, DOHC mill from the 390 Duke. Coupled to a 6-speed gearbox it produces 43 PS of power and 37 Nm of torque.

Bajaj Auto-KTM will be manufacturing the KTM 390 Adventure at their Chakan based facility in Pune. This facility will be for the bikes export production as well.

KTM also has the Adventure 250, a more accessible adventure tourer based on the Duke 250. The quarter-litre model is expected to be launched in India by the middle of the year.

[Source: MoneyControl]