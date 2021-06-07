KTM 390 Adventure vs KTM 390 Duke - Interesting Top-End Drag Race

KTM 390 Adventure and KTM 390 Duke have a plethora of common parts and components. In fact, both motorcycles draw power from the same 373.2cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that puts out 43 bhp of max power and 37 Nm of peak torque. KTM also uses a common 6-speed gearbox on both these machines, however, the 390 Adventure comes equipped with a quickshifter whereas the 390 Duke doesn’t. With so many similarities, it would be interesting to see which one of two bikes would win in a top-end drag race. Let’s find out in the video below.

We can see in the video that the KTM 390 Adventure and KTM 390 Duke are lined up parallel to each other at the starting point. For some reason, the speedometer of the ADV isn’t working, however, the rider has enabled his action camera’s GPS which shows the actual speed of the motorcycle.

In the first attempt, both motorcycles get off the mark almost at the same time, however, we think that the KTM 390 Adventure rider has a better start as he begins to slowly pull away from the KTM 390 Duke. He is quick to gain speeds and it appears that the windscreen of the 390 Adventure is acting in his favour; well, at least for some time. The KTM 390 Duke isn’t far behind and after a few seconds, it’s able to catch his adventure sibling and even get past it. Based on the GPS data, the 390 Adventure manages to achieve a top speed of 153 kmph whereas the 390 Duke touches 156 kmph on the speedometer and wins the race.

For the second attempt, the riders switch motorcycles to keep the game fair and square. This time, it’s the KTM 390 Duke that gets off the mark first thanks to the rider’s skills. The motorcycle then takes off leaving the KTM 390 Adventure behind. We can see in the footage that the rider is properly crouched trying to reduce some windblast. As a result, he manages to reach 160 kmph (speedometer indicated). On the other hand, the 390 Adventure rider pushes the motorcycle to its limits but there’s no chance of catching the 390 Duke. The gap is so big that he can’t even try using slipstream. So, the winner of the second drag race is the 390 Duke.

Even though the KTM 390 Adventure and 390 Duke share several parts, it doesn’t mean they’re going to be equally quick; of course, there are many factors to consider in such drag races. However, we think that both motorcycles are amongst the best models in their respective segment and do what they are meant to do very well.

