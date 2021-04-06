Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 Top Speed Test - How Fast Can It Go? [Video]

The Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 is one of the two motorcycles that the Swedish company has on sale in India. The other model is the Husqvarna Svartpilen 250. Both the Huskies are known for their distinctive design and unique styling, and, thus, are head-turners. In terms of performance, they use a 248.8cc single-cylinder engine that puts out 30PS of max power and 24Nm of peak torque. So, in this video, we are going to find out how fast the Vitpilen 250 can go.

The video has been uploaded by YouTuber KSC Vlogs. We can see in the footage that the Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 is able to clock a top speed of 151km/h. However, this is the speed indicated on the speedometer of the motorcycle which usually has some percentage of error. The video clip also shows us the GPS-based speed. Based on this data, the actual speed of the Vitpilen 250 at 151km/h is 145km/h. This means that there’s a speedo error of 6km/h.

For the second attempt, the rider takes a U-turn. Now, he’s experiencing some tailwind. As a result, he’s able to go a bit faster than before. We can see that the Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 reaches a speedo-indicated top speed of 157km/h whereas the GPS-based speed is 150km/h. The tailwind helped the rider to clock a higher figure this time. For a quarter-litre motorcycle, 150km/h is a decent top speed number, isn’t it?

Since the Vitpilen 250 and Svartpilen 250 are quite identical to each other, it wouldn’t be incorrect to assume that the latter would have a similar top speed. If we talk about the acceleration of the two motorcycles, we have already created a video for that which has been embedded below.

Some of the key features of the Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 include:

Full LED-lighting

Fully-digital instrument console

State-of-the-art Bosch ABS

Light and strong steel trellis frame

WP suspension setup

Premium and high-quality materials

ByBre brakes

