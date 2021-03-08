2021 Ducati Monster Production Commences, India Launch Soon

The 2021 Ducati Monster was globally unveiled in December last year. Now, the Italian company has announced that it has started the production of the latest Monster at its factory in Italy. The newest model in the Ducati Monster family will start reaching dealerships in the international markets from April 2021.

Present during the assembly phase of the 2021 Ducati Monster’s first model was MotoGP riders Pecco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team), Enea Bastianini and Luca Marini (Esponsorama Racing). They visited the factory for this special occasion and were able to personally observe the birth of the new model.

With over 3.5 lakh units produced and distributed throughout the world, the Monster lineup is the best-selling and longest-running family in the history of the Bologna-based company and the new model will carry forward the legacy. It’s powered by a 937cc L-twin Testastretta 11-degree engine which complies with the Euro 5 emission regulations. Ducati has tuned it to pump out 111hp at 9250rpm and 93Nm at 6500rpm. The engine packs in a strong medium-low range to provide thrilling performance as well as pleasurable and easy riding.

The 2021 Ducati Monster is also very lightweight when compared to the Monster 821. The new model is a good 18kg lighter and when you combine this amount of weight shedding with impressive engine output figures, the new Monster should be super fun to ride.

Apart from paying close attention to the 2021 Monster’s physique, Ducati has also ensured that the motorcycle has several electronic features. For example, the standard equipment includes Cornering ABS, Traction Control and Wheelie Control - all adjustable to different levels of intervention. Then there’s the launch control, 3 riding modes (Sport, Urban, Touring), and a new 4.3-inch colour TFT instrument cluster.

While the new Ducati Monster is slated to arrive at dealerships in the international markets from April 2021, we expect it to reach the Indian shores during the second half of the year along with the SuperSport 950 and the Hypermotard 950 RVE.