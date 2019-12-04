KTM 1290 Super Duke R to be showcased at 2019 India Bike Week

KTM India has confirmed through its social media channels that it will showcase the 1290 Super Duke R at the 2019 India Bike Week in Goa. The company does not plan to launch it, though.

The Austrian two-wheeler brand will most definitely bring the 2020 iteration of its flagship Duke-series motorcycle at the 2019 India Bike Week. The motorcycle made debut at the 2019 EICMA motorcycle show in Milan in November this year.

The 2020 KTM 1290 Super Duke R is built around a new steel trellis frame that uses the engine as the stressed member, comes bolted to a cast aluminium sub-frame. The refreshed model features a new flyscreen and updated design for the body panels.

Mechanical specifications have undergone upgrades to comply with the more stringent Euro-V emission norms. However, the vehicle does not compromise on the performance. The 1290 Super Duke R's 1,301 cc 75-degree V-twin cylinder, liquid-cooled, 8-valve, DOHC motor that now delivers 180 hp of maximum power at 9,500 rpm and a peak torque of 140 Nm at 8,000 rpm. The maximum power of the outgoing model's engine, for reference, was 173.5 hp (176 PS). The MY2020 model also packs re-routed exhaust pipes to accommodate a larger radiator.

Shock absorption setup includes WP-sourced 48 mm inverted front forks and a mono-shock at the back – both fully adjustable. Anchoring tasks are performed by twin 320 mm rotors with Brembo Stylema four-piston, radially mounted callipers and a 240 mm single disc that works with a Brembo two-piston, fixed calliper at the front and rear respectively.

The comprehensive electronics package includes:

Bosch 9.1 MP 2.0 ABS (cornering ABS and Supermoto ABS)

Lean-sensitive traction control (3-levels and disengageable)

Quickshifter+ (up- and down-shifts)

Anti-wheelie

Cruise control

Three riding modes (Rain, Street and Sport) as standard. Track and Performance modes available as an option

The Track Mode enables further customisation of the electronic aids, and it gives access to nine levels of Motor Slip Regulation. The rider can also disengage the Anti-wheelie function in the Track Mode. The Performance Mode also gives access to adjustable throttle response anti-wheelie functions and wheel slip while retaining functions such as Cruise Control and KTM MY RIDE (Bluetooth connectivity).

Apart from the 1290 Super Duke R, KTM India will also display the new 390 Adventure at the 2019 India Bike week.